Officials with the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service and Colorado State Conservation Board will speak at a public meeting of the Mesa Conservation District June 15.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Grand Junction NRCS office, 2738 Crossroads Blvd. Presenters include Amanda Ewing, NRCS resource team lead for Delta and Grand Junction, and John Miller, CSCB regional field specialist for the western region.
The meeting also is being held to collect feedback from conservation partners and agricultural producers on local priorities and concerns regarding NRCS financial and technical assistance administration and implementation.
The Mesa Conservation District and DeBeque-Plateau Valley Conservation District are sponsors of the event. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to mesaconservationdistrict@gmail.com.
The event also will be offered virtually at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83431377668?pwd=YXAxZXhvZ0lFQWlrRTJsVC8xTjl5dz09.
Fishing in parks free this weekend
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will hold in its annual Free Fishing Weekend today and Sunday.
No license is required this weekend to fish. All other rules and regulations apply. To learn more about fishing season dates and license fees, visit cpw.state.co.us.
The state features nearly 9,000 miles of trout streams — 321 miles of which are designated Gold Medal waters — and over 1,300 angling locations, all managed for high-quality fishing. Angling in Colorado equals opportunities to catch some 35 species of warm-water and cold-water fish.
In 2021, more than one million fishing licenses were sold in Colorado. The sale of fishing licenses allows CPW to maintain and conserve fish habitat that promotes better fishing in the state.
Veterans remains to be interred
There will be a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Cemetery that will be interring the unclaimed cremains of 27 veterans and one spouse of a veteran, with full military honors.
The event is part of the Missing in American Project. The veterans to be interred service in the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and Coast Guard during World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
COVID restriction have been lifted and the public is welcome to attend.
The ceremony will be at 10 a.m., Monday, June 6.
Citizens sought for county boards
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners invite individuals to apply for the following panels, boards, and commissions:
n Citizen Review Panel (deadline for applications June 24)
n Colorado State University Extension Tri River Area Advisory Board
n Community Services Block Grant Tri-Partite Advisory Committee (Low Income Representative)
n Emergency Medical Services, City/Town Representative (i.e. Town Councilmember)
n Noxious Weed Advisory Board
n Planning Commission (deadline for applications June 24)
For information or to apply, go to https://bit.ly/3cDvp6A