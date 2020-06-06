Counseling service gets COVID grant
The Counseling & Education Center was recently awarded a $25,000 grant by the Colorado COVID Relief Fund to help in serving Mesa County’s low income counseling needs, which have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CEC’s mission is to strengthen our community by providing affordable, professional counseling for all ages, regardless of their income or insurance situation, a news release said.
The funding will go directly toward counseling services for children, teens and adults.
“Thanks to this generous grant, we can continue to help everyone in need,” said Executive Director of CEC Christian Mueller in the release.
“We have noticed more people needing help now, and some existing clients are having difficulties with fees,” Mueller said.
CEC’s staff and office systems have transitioned to teletherapy to ensure continuity of services and to welcome new clients. Services are offered on a sliding-fee scale for people who have lost their jobs or insurance and rates have been adjusted for current clients who have additional financial hardship, the release said.
“In the near future, CEC will add limited in-person counseling on a case-by-case basis. The office environment and staff will be prepared with COVID safety/health requirements and protections.”
Call 243-9539 or 644-0173, or go to CecWeCare.org for information.