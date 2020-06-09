A recent survey revealed 91% of Coloradans admitted to driving distracted weekly, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
An average of 42 crashes a day, or 15,673 crashes, involved a distracted Colorado driver in 2018.
“When you get behind the wheel, you’re not only in control of your own safety, your actions impact the safety of everyone around you,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in the press release. “Just as we are all doing our part to protect each other during this pandemic, we need to protect each other on the roads as well and that means eliminating dangerous distractions.”
CDOT hopes to encourage less distracted driving and shift people’s behavior towards safer driving as Coloradans begin to leave their homes following the governor’s stay-at-home order.
During Memorial Day weekend, 231 impaired drivers were arrested as part of CDOT’s most recent driving under the influence enforcement campaign.
Statewide, 84 law enforcement agencies participated in the enforcement period, including eight arrests reported in Mesa County, according to the press release. Colorado State Patrol arrested an additional 64 DUI offenders across the state.
“We have always been on high alert to keep Coloradans safe on state roads. Unfortunately, that meant arresting 64 motorists for driving impaired this Memorial Day weekend,” Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CS, said in the press release.
CDOT’s next DUI enforcement period, the Summer Blitz, will be from June 12–22.
Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans in Montrose is now open by appointment only.
Visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing must be maintained. All scheduled building activities are suspended until further notice.
If you have questions regarding veterans benefits call 249-2115 or call 765-2210 to schedule an appointment.
Central High School will host its monthly food giveaway from 3–6 p.m. Thursday, at the school, 550 Warrior Way.
According to a GJSentinel.com calendar post, there is no need to sign up and the event is for any family in need. Enter through the east entrance and follow the one way around the building.
Email Lanc Sellden at lanc.sellden@d51schools.org or call 270-1988 for information.