Victims in fatal crash identified
The two New Castle men killed in a March 12 vehicle crash in Garfield County have been identified.
Alan Lopez, 23, was the driver and Braydon Anastasio, 23, was the passenger identified by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.
The crash invloving two vehicles occurred at approximately 1:18 a.m. at mile marker 108.5 on Interstate 70.
Investigators determined that a passenger car crossed the median and collided with a semi-tractor trailer. Both the driver and passenger in the passenger vehicle were ejected and died on scene.
The Coroner’s Office determined that both Lopez and Anastasio died of blunt force injuries and their manner of deaths will be certified as accident. Toxicology on both decedents will not be available for several weeks.
Promwear giveaway this weekend
The Grand Junction Free Promwear Giveaway will be from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and Sundayat the Grand Junction Elks Lodge, 249 S. Fourth St.
The annual event returns with new organizers and a huge inventory, a news release said.
“Come get your formal dresses and tuxes and accessories … no charge, no registration; all free and open to the public,” the release said.
Swap seeds and stories this week
Mesa County Libraries will host the 2022 Spring Seed Exchange on Thursdayand Saturday at various library locations.
Gardeners of all ages and skill levels are invited to take seeds, give seeds, swap seeds, and talk gardening. There is no charge.
Come prepared with your seeds divided into individual packets or envelopes and clearly labeled with common name, variety or color, and date of purchase if possible. If you’re bringing seeds in bulk, provide envelopes.
Library Seed Exchange events are scheduled for:
Thursday, March 17
Noon–2 p.m. at the Gateway Branch, 42700 Colorado Highway 141
Saturday, March 19
10 a.m.–noon at the Collbran Branch, 111 Main St.
10 a.m.–noon at the De Beque Branch, 730 Minter Ave.
10 a.m.–noon at the Orchard Mesa Branch, 230 E. Lynwood St.
Noon–3 p.m. at the Fruita Branch, 324 N. Coulson St.
Noon–4 p.m. at the Discovery Garden, Fifth Street and Chipeta Avenue in Grand Junction
Calls for art have been put out for two art shows taking place this summer in the mountain towns of Silverton and Ouray.
The Inaugural Silverton Arts Festival: An Avalanche of Arts, happening June 17–19, is accepting artist applications through March 25, via Zapplication. Go to zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=9910 for information and to apply.
The 60th Artists’ Alpine Holiday Fine Art Show and Sale happens July 28–Aug. 6 in Ouray. Artists can apply from April 3–June 26, at OnlineJuriedShows.com. Go to ourayarts.org for information.
— Sentinel staff