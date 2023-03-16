The Delta Police Department was awarded a total of $264,403 for years 2023 and 2024 by the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice through the Synthetic Opiate Poisoning Investigation and Distribution Interdiction Grant Program.
The extra funds will give DPD an upgraded information system, and allow for more rapid investigative responses related to the distribution of synthetic opioids within the community. It will also be utilized to enhance collaborative coordination with regional law enforcement agency partners.
Free tax help
Grand Junction’s AARP/Tax Aide IRS-certified volunteers are providing free tax services through April 15.
Appointments are required and are offered from 9 a.m.– 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through April 15, at the Wells Fargo Bank Annex, 359 Main St. To schedule a tax preparation appointment, go to cotaxaide.org/appt/ or call 970-589-3789 or 970-210-5705.
You may be eligible to receive money even if you aren’t typically required to file a tax return. Colorado is again offering a TABOR rebate as an additional credit on a filed return. Seniors ages 65 and older with less than $25K income may also quality for a senior housing rebate. Volunteer preparers will also assist with Colorado Property Tax/Heat credit.