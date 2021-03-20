The children starting the Grand Valley Horse Rescue are launching their “forever home” fundraising with the assistance of Don and Maria West, of “West Gait: Have Saddle Will Travel.”
GVHR will host its fundraising launch party from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. today, at the Mesa County Sheriff Posse’s March gymkhana, at 25 Road and F 1/2 Road. The GVHR will also sell “Have Saddle Will Travel Born to Ride” T-shirts along with their GVHR T-shirts.
Go to GVHR.org, email GVHorseRescue@gmail.com or call Shelle deVergie, at 970-361-5280 for information.
Marillac hosts drive-thru vaccine event
MarillacHealth will host Saturday drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Clifton area, starting today at Central High School.
Mesa County is currently vaccinating Phase 1B.4:
Health care workers, including home health, hospice, dental, EMS.
First responders, firefighters, police, correctional workers, funeral services.
P-12 educators, child care workers, and higher education employees.
People age 50 or older.
Frontline essential workers in food/restaurants, manufacturing, postal services, transportation, faith leaders, direct care to individuals experiencing homelessness, and continuity of government.
People age 16–59 with one or more high-risk conditions.
Go to https://bit.ly/3bUtxYc for information.
Register at tinyurl.com/marillac1.
Powderhorn season passes on sale
Powderhorn’s Mission: Affordable Season Passes, for the 2021–22 season, are on sale now until the current season closing on April 4.
Cost is $349 for an adult Mission: Affordable Season Pass; Juniors (ages 6–12) cost $199; and Honorary passes for ages 5 and younger and 75 older cost $29. There are no blackout dates and passes offer unlimited access any day Powderhorn is open next winter.
New pass-holders can ski free for the remainder of the 2020–21 season and additional benefits are included.
Go to powderhorn.com for information.
Board of adjustment volunteers needed
Mesa County is seeking volunteers to serve on the Board of Adjustment.
The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on issues of physical variances related to the county zoning code. Variance requests may include changes to dimensions, structural location, or other development requirements.
The commission comprises seven members and three alternates. Terms are for three years.
