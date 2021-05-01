Legal help offered for veterans
A Veterans Benefit Administration Legal Specialist is available by appointments on Mondays from 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m. at the Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road.
Appointments follow COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing masks, sanitizing surfaces and plexiglass shields. The VBA benefits counselor can provide information on VA benefits such as compensation for service-connected disabilities, pension, aid and attendance and Veteran Readiness and Employment.
Appointments can be requested at the reception area or by calling 257-3760, or 844-458-9767.
R-5 Mother’s Day flower sale set
The R-5 High School Aquaponics program will host a Mother’s Day Sale on May 8 from 8 a.m.–noon at the R-5 facility, 455 N. 22nd St.
There will be seedlings, flowers and herb baskets available to purchase with proceeds going to the garden and aquaponic facility.
Blue Mesa trout tourney ongoing
There’s still time for anglers to help the local ecosystem and win some cash through Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The second annual Blue Mesa Reservoir Lake Trout Tournament is in full swing through July. The goal of the tournament is to reel in lake trout 24 inches or smaller. Once caught, participants are asked to remove the heads and place them in a plastic bag at one of three boat ramps: Iola, Elk Creek and Lake Fork. Heads can also be turned in at the CPW office in Gunnison at 300 W. New York Ave. or in Montrose, at 2300 S. Townsend Ave. The tournament is free and no registration is required.
CPW’s goal is to protect the kokanee fry population, a species the trout love to prey on. The angler who catches the most fish will win $1,000, second place will win $500 and third will receive $250. Participants will also be entered into a raffle for every trout head turned in. Twenty winners will be selected, winning $200 each. CPW has also tagged about 20 fish. When a head is turned in, they’ll check to see if its tagged. If so, then the angler who caught it will receive $250 for each head. One tagged trout has already been nabbed.
The event began in February and ends in July. Winners will be contacted in early August.
For more information, call the Gunnison CPW office at 970-641-7060.