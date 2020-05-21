Holiday remembrance at Memorial Gardens
Grand Junction Memorial Gardens will host a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, at the cemetery, 2970 North Ave.
“The unprecedented disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak have resulted in cancellations of traditional events for Memorial Day, and while we could never replace those events, we felt it important that there be a Ceremony to recognize those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” a news release said.
Grand Junction Memorial Gardens has been working closely with the Mesa County Health Department to ensure the event will meet all requirements of the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be required to provide for the safety of all attending the ceremony, the release said.Call 243-3490 for information.
Health briefings to be held as needed
The Mesa County Public Health community briefing was not held on Wednesday, which have provided updates to the community regarding the county’s COVID-19 response on a weekly basis since the pandemic started.
Briefings in the past, held three times a week when the pandemic started and moved to once a week on Wednesdays last month, have explained how contact tracing works, released new data on testing and local COVID-19 numbers and often featured various leaders and medical officials in the community.
Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Amanda Mayle said the briefings will be scheduled on an as needed basis from now on.
DUI patrols to step up over holiday
In anticipation of increased holiday travel, Colorado State Patrol called on all Colorado drivers to avoid driving while impaired over the weekend.
CSP presence is expected to increase throughout the mountain corridor with high-visibility patrols on roads across the area.
These patrols will start Friday and last through Monday.
CSP hopes to have zero fatal crashes and zero crashes with impaired drivers during this stretch.
“We are grateful for those responsible drivers that make these decisions every time” CSP Trooper Jake Best said in the pres release. “The greater majority of drivers follow the law, but just one impaired or reckless driver can affect so many.”
Mesa County revises COVID-19 count
Mesa County’s total for positive coronavirus tests dropped by one, Wednesday.
The county has 52 positive cases after one previously counted was determined to be a resident of another county.
According to Mesa County Public Health, 52 of the positive cases have recovered.