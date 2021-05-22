COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OPENS NEW OPPORTUNITIES
Western Colorado Community Foundation has opened two funding opportunities.
- The Trutta Fund, supporting organizations serving veterans, and their families, is accepting applications for grant funding. Eligible organizations must be a qualified 501 (c) (3), public school, or tax-exempt public service agency providing services within Mesa and/or Delta County.
- The Brownson Memorial Fund is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations that address substance use education, prevention, and treatment in Mesa County.
Applications for these funds can be found at wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking and the deadline to apply is June 30.
The Western Colorado Community Foundation serves seven counties in western Colorado, managing charitable funds for community good. Currently, the Community Foundation manages more than 300 charitable funds totaling $100 million in assets and awards more than $5 million in grants and scholarships annually.