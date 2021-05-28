Colorado Parks and Wildlife, working with counterparts at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Grand Teton National Park, has recently determined that a collared wolf known to have dispersed from Wyoming’s Snake River pack and staying in Jackson County, Colorado, since 2019, is actually a female wolf, and should be referred to as F1084 instead of M1084.
In February, CPW staff were able to capture and collar a gray wolf spotted traveling with F1084 in Jackson County. Wolf M2101 was fitted with a GPS collar that allowed CPW staff the opportunity to better chart travel patterns and other behaviors of this pair.
“Confirmation that we have a male and female pair of gray wolves and observing what may be denning behavior in the state is an interesting development as we begin our planning and implementation process for reintroducing gray wolves to the state,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “We have not yet determined if reproduction has occurred. … we can now also observe how a naturally migrating pair is adapting here in Colorado and use that information to help inform plans moving forward.”
Independence Pass reopened for season
Colorado Department of Transportation has reopened Independence Pass on Colorado Highway 82 for the season. Workers unlocked seasonal closure gates on Thursday and 63 vehicles were the first to travel over the pass from the Pitkin County side. Reopening the road required significant rockfall mitigation during the week of May 17, a CDOT news release said. Crews conducted rock scaling just east of the Grottos Trail Head, which resulted in about 25 loads of rock being removed from the rock face next to the highway. Due to the tight curves and steep inclines on portions of the pass, commercial and recreational vehicles 35 feet or longer are not allowed. This applies to vehicles and trailers with a combined length of more than 35 feet.
Lavender Fest will return after hiatus
The Colorado Lavender Festival will return to Palisade on June 25-27, after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event will have farm tours, music, other activities and on Saturday, June 26, the festival begins in its new venue in Riverbend Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a $5 admission.
Go to coloradolavender.org/annual-lavender-festival/ for more information.
Woman pleads guilty in officer’s death
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in her teenage involvement with the death of a police officer, a plea deal that comes after the Utah Supreme Court overturned her original conviction.
Meagan Grunwald’s pleas likely mean she’ll serve less than her original sentence of up to life in prison, Fox13 news reported. She pleaded guilty to second-degree felony charges of manslaughter and assault on a police officer.
Grunwald’s boyfriend shot and killed Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cory Wride after he happened upon the couple’s pickup truck pulled over on a snowy day in 2014.
Grunwald drove away, sparking a multi-county chase that ended with the death of the boyfriend, Jose Angel Garcia Juaregui. Deputy Greg Sherwood was shot in the head and survived.
Grunwald, who was then 17, testified that the much-older Juaregui had forced her to drive.