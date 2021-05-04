The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley at 536 Ute Avenue is hosting a Native American food drive today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Main foods requested are unexpired canned goods, SPAM, hash, Vienna sausage, stews and soups, canned vegetables, canned pinto beans, and canned fruit.
Other supplies requested include over-the-counter cold and flu medicines, children and adult vitamins, cough drops, disinfectant wipes and sprays, household and multi-purpose cleaners, bar, liquid, and laundry soap, paper towels, wash cloths, dish towels, dog food, hand and body lotion and masks.
Donated supplies will be delivered to Native American tribes in the Southwest.