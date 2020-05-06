Open mic night hosted by RMPBS
Rocky Mountain PBS will premiere an online Open Mic Night at 7 tonight on its Facebook page.
This half hour show will feature fresh, dynamic, uplifting variety content from across Colorado, including an artist from Fruita, a news release said.
The Arts District hosts, Kate Perdoni and Michael Gadlin, will host the show.
Artists performing are:
Folk musician Kyle Harvey (music) of Fruita.
Hip-hop music performer, organic farmer and vegan chef DJ CAVEM of Denver.
Spoken word performer Ashley Cornelius of Poetry 719 Page in Colorado Springs.
Jim Jackson and Birgitta DePree of The Millibo Art Theatre in Colorado Springs.
Hip-hop/classical musicians Alex Blocker and Michael Todd of Durango.
Poet Juan Morales of Pueblo.