LIBRARY SEEKS TEEN VOLUNTEERS
Teen volunteers ages 14–18 are needed this summer to help with Summer Reading, happening June 1–July 17, at Mesa County Libraries.
Volunteers will help sign up Summer Reading participants, assist with summer events, distribute prizes, and help with other library tasks. Teen volunteer opportunities are available at the Central Library in Grand Junction and several other library locations throughout Mesa County.
Interested teens can go to the library’s Teen Volunteer Portal at mesacountylibraries.org/teens/volunteer or email volunteer@mcpld.org for information.
CDOT BEGINS U.S. 50 WORK
The Colorado Department of Transportation and Elam Construction broke ground on a project on Friday to improve a stretch of U.S. Highway 50 between Grand Junction and Delta.
The U.S. 50 Delta Settlement Repair project will add a new asphalt surface, guardrail and improve striping from mile point 47.6 to mile point 64.5 near Delta, according to a news release.
Specifically, crews are adding two inches of hot mix asphalt overlay and bringing the guardrail up four inches higher to meet new safety requirements. There will be additional shoulder work, full depth reclamation, milling and striping.
“Some call this stretch of road the ‘Delta Dips,’ others the ‘roller coaster,’” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew was quoted saying in the news release. “Drivers of this stretch know why it needs to be repaired, and that’s exactly why CDOT made it a priority in the ten year plan.”
CDOT expects the project to finish by November 2021. Crews will be working Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. CDOT said that motorists should plan for single lane traffic, head to head traffic with a 12 foot width restriction, and lower speed limits in the work zone.
The project hotline is (970) 858-8255 and can be emailed at resurfacingproject@gmail.com.
WESTERN COLORADO UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT RETIRES
Gregory Salsbury and the Western Colorado University Board of Trustees mutually announced the Salsbury's retirement on Friday.
Salsbury was credited for lobbying for Western to gain university status. But his tenure was not without controversy
In March, the WCU faculty senate voted to oust Salsbury over, among other things, comments he made that compared the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to the Black Lives Matter protests last summer. Salsbury was also criticized over a 2016 Letter to the Editor in the Chronicle of Higher Education that equated gender identity to race and ethnicity.
On March 30, the WCU Board of Trustees issued a statement of support for Salsbury.
Salsbury, who holds a PhD in organizational communications from the University of Southern California, had been with WCU since 2014. Prior to that, according to his LinkedIn, he worked with Jackson National Life Insurance in Denver for 16 years.
The Board of Trustees wrote that Salsbury doesn't want his retirement to overshadow excitement for graduation on May 8, so he is delegating his Master of Ceremonies to Vice President Bill Niemi. Salsbury’s last day will be June 29.
The Board of Trustees said it will announce an interim president and provide updates on a replacement search “in the coming days.”