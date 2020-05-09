Mesa State of the River webinar May 20
The Mesa State of the River webinar is planned at 6 p.m. May 20, hosted by CMU’s Water Center and Colorado River District.
The meeting agenda will include:
This year’s water supply outlook, Erik Knight, hydrologist, Bureau of Reclamation
Protecting Western Slope water, Andy Mueller, general manager, Colorado River District
Renegotiating the interim guidelines for managing lakes Mead and Powell, Becky Mitchell, director, Colorado Water Conservation Board
State Engineer’s Office strategy for Colorado River Compact compliance, Kevin Rein, state engineer, Colorado Division of Water Resources
The webinar is free.
Virtual pet adoption scheduled today
Roice-Hurst Humane Society will host a virtual adoption event from 11 a.m.–noon today on Zoom.
Prospective pet owners can meet their next best friend during Roice-Hurst’s first-ever virtual adoption event at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83413831818.
Fosters and staff will be on screen to answer questions on the available pets. Adoptions can be processed via Zoom, and staff can drop your new pet off to you.
Not all available pets will be on the Zoom call, but staff can answer questions about all of them.
View available pets at rhhumanesociety.org/available-pets/#/.
Bow Wow Film Festival benefit
Second Chance Humane Society will host a virtual viewing of the fifth annual Bow Wow Film Festival until May 15.
Bow Wow is an innovative, traveling dog-themed film festival that will now be available from the comfort and safety of your own home, snuggling with your pets on the couch, a news release said.
The film festival celebrates the human-canine bond and the marvelous ways these beloved creatures inspire us, care for us and bring us joy through the art of short film, the release said.
Proceeds from the online viewing of the Bow Wow Film Festival will go to Second Chance, which serves Ouray, Montrose and San Miguel counties.
Tickets cost $16. The access pass can be used until midnight on May 15. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/BWFF20.
Man pleads guilty to vandalizing temple
LOGAN, Utah — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal mischief after authorities said he vandalized a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple and caused more than $5,000 in damage.
Peter Abraham Ambrose, 34, entered his plea Tuesday to the second-degree felonies as part of an agreement with prosecutors to recommend no prison time and credit for time served in jail.
Ambrose broke into the Logan temple on Christmas Eve and is responsible for broken glass, a discharged fire extinguisher and an ax in a wall, police said. Surveillance footage showed a man later identified as Ambrose.
Ambrose was found incompetent to proceed in his case in February and was sent to Utah State Hospital for rehabilitation. He is being held in Cache County Jail.
No charges in two officer shootings
DENVER — Law enforcement officers will not face criminal charges in two separate fatal shootings in northern Colorado, authorities said Thursday.
In Adams County, District Attorney Dave Young said it would be difficult to prove that sheriff’s deputy Kyle Bacon violated Colorado law by fatally shooting a man who repeatedly fired at him during a car chase on Nov. 29, 2019. Bacon shot Keith Bruce, 40, after Bruce drove into a ditch after firing at him and ran across a field toward a home in a rural area. Bruce was convicted of attempted attempted murder of a police officer in 2004 in Mesa County, Young said.
Meanwhile, Greeley police said a district attorney decided that an unnamed officer who shot an armed man sitting in a car with a woman Feb. 26 will not face criminal charges. Body camera footage shows Ramiro Carrasco reaching for a gun on his lap and throwing it on the ground after being shot, police said.