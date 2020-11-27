Bigger and better model train show
The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club will be adapting its Christmas Train Show at Cross Orchards Historic Site, it announced in a Wednesday news release.
In the past, the show’s indoor portion required people to crowd into a narrow space. To compensate, the show will use more of the outdoor space on the south side of the Museum, at 3073 Patterson Rd. “Much has been added; there are trestles, mines, a cemetery, and lumber mill as well as several moving trains,” the release said. “Admission will not be charged this year, although donations to the club are always welcome.”
There will still be train rides that show off the property. Tickets to ride cost $2 for children, $3 for adults and $7 for families. The shows will be held from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Tighter COVID-19 restrictions in Mesa County could force cancellation, the release warned, so people are encouraged to stay up to date on the event through the club’s website grandvalleymodelrailroadclub.com.