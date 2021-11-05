Mesa County Public Health is accepting appointments for children ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the organization announced Thursday.
The vaccine is given in two-dose series three weeks apart, and appointments are required.
According to Public Health, the dose for this age group is 1/3 of the adult dose.
Three counties seek bell ringers
The Salvation Army in Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties is seeking volunteer bell ringers this holiday season.
You can volunteer as a single bell ringer, as a family (parents and children must be together) or you can gather co-workers and volunteer together. Funds from volunteer bell ringers stay on the Western Slope.
“This is a fun way to meet others in the community, while helping out those in need right here on the Western Slope of Colorado,” a news release said.
To volunteer in your location, go to grandjunction.salvationarmy.org, delta.salvationarmy.org or montrose.salvationarmy.org.
Click on the “Volunteer” link to choose your location.
Offices closed for Veterans Day
A number of offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
City of Grand Junction offices will be closed. City trash and recycling pickup service will be on the regular schedule with no delay. Thursday will also be a parking meter holiday. Visitors to the downtown area can park at metered spots for free, including the parking garage on Rood Avenue.
Many Mesa County offices will be closed Thursday. The one-day closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, Mesa County Landfill, or emergency functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Thursday. Patrons can visit mesacountylibraries.org to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as the OverDrive Digital Library, Hoopla movies and ebooks, Mango Languages, and Kanopy streaming movies. Also available for viewing on the library website is “Veterans Remember,” a collection of video interviews with Mesa County war veterans from World War II through Vietnam. The 970West Studio project can be found at bit.ly/MCLVeterans
Symphony sells holiday greenery
Beautiful Norfolk pines, graceful peace lilies, blooming Christmas cacti, colorful poinsettias, and no-water amaryllis are available to order, thanks to a partnership between the Grand Junction Symphony Guild and Bookcliff Gardens.
Your purchase of the high quality holiday plants can be made through the Symphony’s website at gjso.org. Proceeds will benefit and support the Grand Junction Symphony. Orders can also be made by at the Symphony, 414 Main St. Hours are 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by call the Symphony office at 970-243-6787.
Pre-ordered plants can be picked at Bookcliff Gardens, 755 26 Road, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19–20. Symphony Guild members will be available to help load plants on those days.