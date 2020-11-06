Local offices closed for Veterans Day
A number of offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.
City of Grand Junction offices will be closed. City trash and recycling pickup service will be on the regular schedule with no delay. Wednesday will be a parking meter holiday. Visitors to downtown can park at metered spots for free, including the parking garage on Rood Avenue.
Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Wednesday. Patrons can visit mesacountylibraries.org to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as the OverDrive Digital Library, Mango Languages, and Kanopy streaming movies. Also available for viewing on the library website is Veterans Remember, a collection of video interviews with Mesa County war veterans from World War II through Vietnam. Veterans Remember, a project of Mesa County Libraries 970West Studio, can be found at bit.ly/MCLVets
Many Mesa County offices will be closed Wednesday. The one-day closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, Mesa County Landfill, or emergency functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Go to blog.mesacounty.us/2020/11/county-offices-closed-on-veterans-day.html for a complete list of closures.
Permit online for cutting Christmas trees
Christmas tree permits for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will be available to purchase online Nov. 13.
The Forest Service decided to move permit sales online as an added convenience for visitors, as well as provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that may remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Details about designated cutting areas, cutting dates and types of trees that may be cut can be found at recreation.gov/tree-permits/gmug.
It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information before purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Patriot Guard seeks sponsor for wreaths
The Patriot Guard Riders of the Western Slope are still seeking sponsors for the Wreaths Across America campaign that will feature live wreaths for the graves at area veterans cemeteries.
Cost is $15 per wreath and the deadline for donations is Nov. 13.
Call Art Edwards at 250-1174 or email harleyroadk2@gmail.com for information.
Friends of Libraries hold Sat. book sale
The Friends of Mesa County Libraries will have a book sale from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday at the First Congregational Church, 1425 N. Fifth St., across from Grand Junction High School.
All sales are cash only and masks are required. Go to mesacountylibraries.org for information.
2020 Mesa County jury trials postponed
Jury trials in Mesa County have been canceled due to rising COVID case counts in the community.
“Given the current state of COVID-19 in our community, it is my determination that there are no safety precautions that can reasonably be put in place that would allow for a jury pool to safely be assembled consistent with applicable executive orders and health directives,” Mesa County Chief Judge Brian Flynn said in an order released on Thursday,
All jury calls through December 31 have been canceled, including grand jury service. Any juror appearing in person on a summons through December 31 shall be informed by the security team or court staff that the person’s jury service was canceled and they may leave, the order says.
The District of Colorado made a similar decision this week as well.
“All civil and criminal jury trials and in-person bench trials scheduled to commence now through Jan. 8 before any district or magistrate judge in any courthouse in the District of Colorado are continued,” an order from the United States District of Colorado said. All grand jury proceedings are also suspended from Nov. 6 through Jan. 8.