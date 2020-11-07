Clifton man arrested in Mesa County stabbing
Clifton resident Jonah Guerette, 40, is accused of first degree assault on charges relating to a stabbing that occurred in Mesa County on Friday, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing that occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 33 Road on Friday.
The victim is recovering at the hospital with serious injuries.
Youth group sets high goal for virtual fundraiser
Grand Valley Young Life is determined to meet lofty expectations for its virtual fundraiser.
From Nov. 12-16, Young Life is committing to raising $100,000 for its virtual giving event, according to a Friday news release from the organization. The money will be used to help Young Life continue to serve its kids, the release said.
Anyone interested in donating is encouraged to do so on its website, gvyounglife.com.