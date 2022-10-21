The Western Slope Patriot Guard Riders and Wreaths Across America are seeking sponsors for its 2022 sponsorship drive to place wreaths at area veterans cemeteries.
Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado needs 3,000 wreaths and the veterans section of the Orchard Mesa Cemetery needs 1,168 wreaths. Cost is $15 per wreath.
If you have a loved one buried at one of these cemeteries or would like to sponsor a wreath, call Art Edwards at 970-250-1174 or email harleyroad2@gmail.com for information.
Lions grant deadline near
The deadline to apply for Grand Junction Lions Club Community Betterment Committee Grants is 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Nonprofits applying for CBC Grants should apply immediately to be considered for the more than $100,000 that is expected to be donated. The money for these grants comes from the annual Lions Club Carnival and Raffle, that takes place the third Saturday in February.
The Grand Junction Lions have given away more than $8 million to more than 400 local projects and nonprofits in the 90-plus year history of the Carnival, a news release said. On average, there between 75 and 100 applications received each year.
Grant recipients will be announced in January. To apply, go to gjlions.org and click on the grant link to download the PDF application. Review eligibility requirements before applying. Grants are for capital projects. Operational, scholarship, etc. requests are not eligible. Applications can also be picked up at Brown’s Shoe Fit, 425 Main St. Applications must be turned in at Brown’s Shoe Fit.