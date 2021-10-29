Grand Valley Power is hosting a free event today, that focuses on Halloween safety and community-wide fun.
“Glow Halloween” invites guests to stop by GVP’s lobby at 845 22 Road, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. today, to pick up prepacked grab-n-go bags that include glow sticks, Halloween coloring sheets, a spooky Halloween checklist, a mini craft kit and treats. Back by popular demand, a curbside pickup experience will continue for those who want to stay in their vehicles or prefer more social distancing. Guests can text “GLOWGVP” to 970-499-1313 once they arrive to the office and employees deliver the grab bags to your vehicle.
“On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year according to the National Safety Council,” a news release said.
“Our first priority is the safety of our workforce and of the general public. It’s important to bring awareness for parents and drivers to be especially alert during Halloween as costumed children and pets fill the street. Wearing bright colors, glow sticks or reflective tape can help drivers see your loved ones during trick-or-treating,” the release said.
Go to gvp.org/hometown-partnerships for information.
DENVER — A rural Colorado firefighter was killed when high winds suddenly shifted advancing flames as he battled a wildfire triggered by a combine in a corn field, authorities said.
Larry Wyant, a volunteer firefighter with the Joes Fire Department, died Tuesday in southern Yuma County, KDVR-TV reported.
Wyant and coworkers were heading to the funeral of another Yuma County firefighter who died in a crash last week when they responded to Tuesday’s blaze, the Joes Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
“Every volunteer firefighter stopped what they were doing to come together and help and get containment of this fire,” the department said.
Wyant was working to get a hose line started when he was overcome by flames, said Assistant Fire Chief Michelle Smith.
Crews contended with shifting 30 mph winds and gusts of up to 60 mph in extinguishing the blaze, the department said.
Wyant and colleagues had planned to attend a funeral for Yuma Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Darcy Stallings, who died in a crash on Oct. 22 while responding to a fire call.
The small, unincorporated community of Joes is about 125 miles east of Denver.
Murder victim ID’d as Israeli
DENVER — Colorado officials identified the victim of an unsolved 33-year-old homicide by using DNA analysis that traced the victim to relatives in Israel.
The victim was identified as 36-year-old Akram Bada’an, who was killed in August 1988. His body was found in Sheridan, a suburb just south of Denver, Sheridan Police Detective Bryan Penry announced at a press conference Wednesday.
Bada’an’s hometown and details that would explain his presence in Colorado weren’t immediately disclosed.
For decades, investigators believed the victim called John Doe to be a Mexican national, said Audrey Simkins, an analyst with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. In 2020, Sheridan police asked the bureau to review the case again.
Investigators collected enough genetic material in decades-old evidence items to use genetic genealogy technology which indicated the victim was of Middle Eastern descent, Simkins said. Officials then identified Bada’an using DNA and government records, Penry said.
The investigation is ongoing. Officials asked the public to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with any relevant information and are offering a $2,000 reward.
“The most important thing in this case, aside from giving the victim justice — is giving the victim his name back,” Penry said.