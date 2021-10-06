Cemetery Association sets meeting

The Whitewater Cemetery Association will have its fall meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lands End Fire Department, off U.S. Highway 50.

Anyone interested is welcome to attend.

The association’s website includes general information, photos, some history of the cemetery and more.

Go to whitewatercemetery.org or call 216-0365, 261-7715 or 260-0155 for information.

