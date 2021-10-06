Local Briefs: Oct. 6, 2021 SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Cemetery Association sets meetingThe Whitewater Cemetery Association will have its fall meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lands End Fire Department, off U.S. Highway 50.Anyone interested is welcome to attend. The association’s website includes general information, photos, some history of the cemetery and more.Go to whitewatercemetery.org or call 216-0365, 261-7715 or 260-0155 for information. Facebook Twitter Email Print Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView