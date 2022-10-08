Dead cow calves near Meeker has prompted investigations of wolf depredation in the area by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
CPW announced the investigation in a press release Friday. The dead calves were found on White River National Forest lands and showed signs consistent with wolf depredation, the release said.
Wolves have not yet been introduced into Colorado as mandated by a ballot initiative in 2020, however some have migrated over the boarder from Wyoming naturally and have killed cattle in the Jackson County area. The investigation is ongoing.
League posting candidate forums
The League of Women Voters of Mesa County will present an online candidate forum with candidates running for the offices of Mesa County Commissioner, Clerk and Recorder, and Coroner.
The Zoom webinar forum will be from 6–8 p.m. Thursday. The forum will also be streamed live on Facebook and will be recorded for later viewing. Live Spanish translation will be provided.
Participating candidates include Mesa County Commissioner Candidates Bobbie Daniel (R) and Charlie Pink (D). Running for the Clerk and Recorder position are Robert Ballard (L), Bobbie Gross (R) and Jeffrey Waldon (D). Candidates for Coroner are Dr. Dean Havlik (R) and Meaghan Johnson (D).
Moderator Dr. Justin Gollob will pose a series of questions to the candidates. The questions are designed to give voters information about the qualifications and positions of the Candidates, so that they may make informed choices when voting.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan grassroots civic organization founded in 1920. It encourages informed and active participation in government, with every citizen having the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.
The city of Grand Junction has unveiled a tool to help residents more easily report potholes.
According to a press release, residents can use the “report a concern” tool on the city’s website to inform the city about potholes found on city streets, including showing on a map where the pothole is located.
“Crews will prioritize repairs by location and respond to begin work,” the release states.
Tribes want sports bet exclusive
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes are seeking exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting in the state, a monopoly worth millions, just a year after legislators turned aside a push by one big national player to allow it in the state.
The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea under tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which was signed in 1992. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them, said Deb McDaniel, North Dakota’s top gambling regulator.
The tribes argue their casinos have been hurt by the explosion of electronic pull tab machines statewide after they were legalized in 2017, with North Dakotans pouring almost $1.75 billion into the machines in fiscal 2022. Their proposal, obtained by The Associated Press, is still in draft form. A public hearing on a final proposal is set for Oct. 21, McDaniel said.