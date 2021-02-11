Applications to enroll children into School District 51-affiliated preschools is now open for the 2021-22 school year.
Children who turn three or four years old on or before Aug. 31 are eligible for the programs, which are hosted at 23 different sites throughout the district.
Any parents interested can pick up an application at the District 51 Hawthorne Building at 410 Hill Ave. between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m on weekdays. You’ll need to fill out an Ages and Stages Questionnaire.
A news release on the District 51 news page also has a link to an electronic request for an application, as well as a link to eligibility requirements from the Colorado Department of Education.
For more information, contact the District 51 Early Childhood Education Department at 970-254-5429 or 970-254-5422.
Food bank moves to new location
The Grand Junction Community Food Bank has moved to a new location to better serve those in need in the Grand Valley.
Now located at 476 28 1/2 Road in Grand Junction, the food bank will be open for drive-thru service from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
In addition, emergency home delivery is available on Thursdays and Fridays by request. Information on home delivery can obtained, by emailing delivery@foodbankgj.org or by calling 970-640-0336, ext. 2.
Report: Colo. legal pot business massive
DENVER — Businesses in Colorado have sold about $10 billion of marijuana since the plant was legalized for recreational use in 2014, according to new data released by the state Department of Revenue.
The figures released Tuesday indicate that marijuana sales in 2020 hit an all-time high for one year with $2.19 billion in total revenue, up from $1.75 billion in 2019.
Marijuana revenue from 2020 surpassed figures from 2019 by the end of October.
Tax and fee revenue from marijuana sales since 2014 has totaled about $1.63 billion, the state said.
Marijuana dispensaries collect 2.9% in state sales tax, 15% as a marijuana retail sales tax and a 15% excise tax on wholesale sales or transfers of retail marijuana, the Colorado Sun reported.
Tax help provided starting next week
Both sites of the AARP/TAXAide program will open for this tax season on Tuesday.
Wells Fargo Main will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. You can park in the bank parking lot between Third and Fourth streets on Colorado Avenue. Park on the west side of the parking lot, closest to the Annex.
The Wells Fargo North site will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays. Park in the north parking lot.
Tax preparers will need your photo ID, Social Security cards for all individuals on the return, all of the necessary documents to complete the return, bank routing number and account number for direct deposit.
Tax preparers will also need a cellphone number to contact you when the return is completed. Appointments are not available and preparation is done on a first come, first served process.
Call 970-589-3789 for information.