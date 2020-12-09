The Grand Junction Imagination Library and The Dollywood Foundation will present a free live-streaming world premiere event at 5 p.m. today, detailing the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
“The Library that Dolly Built” is a behind-the-scenes look at the organization that provides books to 1.7 million children around the world each month, including 2,583 children in Grand Junction. Originally scheduled as a nationwide live event on more than 300 movie screens earlier this year, the film has been re-invented as the free live stream, exclusively on Facebook.
A conversation and live acoustic performance by Dolly Parton will follow.
Viewers can go to FB.ME/dollysimaginationlibrary, imaginationlibrary.com or search for the Grand Junction Imagination Library on Facebook.
“We are thrilled to bring the international Imagination Library program started by Dolly Parton to Grand Junction,” said local executive director Lindsay Keller in a news release.
Pickleball Club collects toys and food
Western Slope Pickleball Club will conduct a drive-by toy drop-off from 1–5 p.m. on Saturday, by the Lincoln Park west tennis courts, to benefit the Toys for Tots campaign and the Community Food Bank.
Club members will be on hand to accept the food and/or toy donations and will offer peppermints and hot chocolate to those who would like some.
Club members will also be at the Fruita Community Recreation Center from 1–4 p.m. on Saturday and at the pickleball courts/tennis courts located next to the Palisade public swimming pool in Palisade from 1–3 p.m. (Sorry, no hot chocolate or peppermints at the Fruita or Palisade locations).
First Methodist forced to cancel float event
Because of the COVID surge, First United Methodist Church has canceled its Christmas float drive-thru event that was scheduled for Saturday evening in the church parking lot.
“At FUMC GJ, the safety of our church family, friends, and our community is next to none. This decision was not made lightly, but we feel it is the best decision to be made. Thank you to those who have helped and put their time and effort into this becoming a reality. We are forever grateful for the giving hearts of the Grand Valley! May God bless you all this Christmas season,” the release said.