LABOR DAY CLOSURES
Monday is Labor Day and various government offices will be closed in observance:
• City of Grand Junction administrative offices will be closed on Monday. There will be no trash pickup on Monday, and it will be delayed by one day the remainder of the week. There will also be no recycling collection on Monday and collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
Labor Day will be a parking meter holiday. Visitors to downtown can park in metered spaces for free, including the parking garage on Rood Avenue.
• Mesa County administrative offices will be closed Monday. This one-day closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, or emergency functions of the Sheriff’s Office.
Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.