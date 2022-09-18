The Bray Cares Foundation has opened the 2022 grant opportunity for organizations working to address housing-related needs in Mesa County.
The foundation, managed by the Western Colorado Community Foundation, raises funds and makes grants annually to address these needs in our community. The application process opened Sept. 15, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.
Grant funding will target projects that provide emergency shelter and rent assistance; offer affordable housing and housing for those dealing with special needs; and those that focus on helping seniors and veterans stay in their homes, a news release said.
Grant awards will range from $500 to $5,000, and eligible organizations must be a 501 c3, or other qualified tax-exempt, charitable entity.
Now in its fourth year of funding, the Bray Cares Foundation has awarded $75,000 in total grants and plans to award $35,000 this year.
“When we started the Bray Cares Foundation in 2018, our goal was to grow the amount of money we gave back to our community,” said Bray Real Estate CEO Robert Bray in the release.
“I am very pleased to see the awards growing each year with the support of our Bray employees, associates and generous businesses that continue to support our efforts.”
Cyprus hails US decision to fully lift weapons embargo on island
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus on Saturday hailed the full lifting of a U.S. arms embargo on the ethnically divided island nation as a milestone reaffirming increasingly tighter bilateral bonds that serve to bolster stability in the turbulent east Mediterranean region.
President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted his gratitude to the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, New Jersey Democrat Robert Menendez, for helping to lift the embargo.
Turkey, which maintains more than 35,000 troops in the northern third of Cyprus, condemned the decision. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry urged the U.S. to reconsider, warning that the move would harm efforts for a Cyprus peace deal, lead to an arms race on the island and undermine regional stability.
Strong earthquake hits Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A strong earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Saturday evening, toppling objects from store shelves, collapsing a house and interrupting rail service on the island, but there were no immediate reports of deaths, media reported.
Taiwan’s Central News Agency said the 6.4 magnitude shallow quake was centered north of Taitung County on the island’s eastern shore.
It partially collapsed an uninhabited house in Hualien County, about 100 miles north along the coast, causing no casualties. The Taiwan Railways Administration said trains linking Hualien and Taitung had been temporarily halted and five other high speed rail services canceled until safety checks are performed.
Metro systems in the capital, Taipei, and southern Kaoshiung city were temporarily suspended.