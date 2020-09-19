Symphony tickets still are available
In-person tickets are still available for the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra concerts today and Sunday, and the symphony has also added an an online streaming version of the performance to the ticket options.
The Serenade for Strings concert includes the “world premiere of a new transcription of Franz Biebl’s Ave Maria, Gustav Holst’s lively and entertaining St. Paul Suite, Gustav Mahler’s heartbreaking Adagietto from his 5th Symphony, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous Serenade for Strings in C Major,” a news release said.
This online stream will not be live, but will be available starting Tuesday. To view the concert online, you’ll need an online streaming ticket at the cost of $10. You only need to purchase one online streaming ticket per household.
Ticket holders will receive an email on Tuesday that contains a link to the webpage to view the concert.
The concert can be viewed on any device capable of viewing a YouTube video. The video can be viewed from Sept. 22–29.
Go to gjso.org for tickets and information.
Opioid education event free to public
Mesa County Opioid Response Group has announced its Community Opioid Education Event that will take place virtually next week.
Several free screening opportunities of “The Anonymous People,” a documentary film about the 23.5 million Americans living in long-term recovery from substance use disorders, are available.
As a follow-up to “The Anonymous People” screenings, there will be a live question-and-answer seminar with six recovery specialists. Community members can ask questions about recovery and substance use disorders from 5:30–6:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
A virtual fair will be offered from Sept. 21–29.
Registration is available at https://formstack.io/0F0AD.
Email Kirstie Aragon at karagon@wcahec.org or call 434-5474, ext. 6, for information.
Health funds awarded in area counties
Rocky Mountain Health Foundation awarded funds earlier this month to nonprofit organizations on the Western Slope that address physical and mental health, basic needs and COVID-19 Response.
“Right now, we’re focusing on addressing the widespread effects of the pandemic,” said Michaelle Smith, executive director of the Foundation in a news release.
“These grants will assist the amazing people doing the important work — the ‘boots on the ground’ work — of trying to meet the increasingly complex needs of marginalized and vulnerable people living on the Western Slope. What a gift it is for our Foundation to support these dedicated and compassionate people who make our community better,” Smith said in the release.
By county, here are the organizations that received funds:
Delta County: A KIDZ Clinic, Delta County Memorial Hospital and HopeWest.
Garfield County: Carbondale Age-Friendly Communities, Family Visitor Programs, River Bridge Regional Center and YouthZone.
Mesa County: Counseling and Education Center, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Lower Valley Hospital Association, Strive, SummitWest Care, The Joseph Center, The Kids Aid Backpack Program and Western Slope Center For Children.
Montrose County: All Points Transit, Haven House, Hispanic Affairs Project, Montrose Memorial Hospital, Sharing Ministries Food Bank and The PIC Place.
Rio Blanco County: Rangely Community Medical Health and Wellness Center;
Go to https://rmhealth.org/grant-making/funded-projects for information.