Mesa County records 5th COVID-19 death
Mesa County Public Health announced on Tuesday the fifth fatality attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The deceased is a woman in her 70s.
Also on Tuesday the county added four more positive cases. There is only one person currently hospitalized in the county.
More West Nile cases reported in Delta
Five new human cases of West Nile Virus were reported in Delta County on Tuesday, bringing their overall case total to seven.
Four of the new cases reported were women, three in their 20s and one in her 60s, and one was a man in his 40s. The majority of the cases, four out of five, were from the North Fork area.
The first human case of West Nile Virus in Colorado this year was reported on Aug. 12 involving a person from Delta County.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data, Denver County is the only other county to report a human West Nile Virus case so far this year.
“West Nile virus can be a serious illness and residents should understand the health risks associated with this virus,” Delta County Environmental Health Director Ken Nordstrom said in a press release.
The first human case of West Nile Virus in Mesa County was reported in mid-August last year.
Health officials say most people bitten by a West Nile virus infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness; however, some people may develop symptoms three to 15 days after being bit by an infected mosquito. About one-in-five infected persons will have mild illness with fever, and about one-in-150 infected people will become severely ill.
Delta Health urges the public to take precautions and take preventative measures against being bitten by mosquitoes and becoming infected with the virus.
The following prevention tips are encouraged:
● Drain standing water on property.
● Dusk and Dawn- avoid being outdoors at this time when mosquito activity is high.
● DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus are effective ingredients in bug repellent.
● Dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active.
● Screen windows and doors of your home to keep the mosquitoes out.
Firefighters mopping up on Pine Gulch
Pine Gulch firefighters continued to monitor, patrol and mop up around the area on Tuesday. Some interior hot spots reportedly flared up as a result of high winds.
The fire remained at 139,007 acres on Tuesday. Containment jumped to 81%. Total personnel has dropped to 629, as hundreds of firefighters and other support personnel have been pulled off the fire in the past few days.
Planning Officer Vicki Edge said at Tuesday’s operational briefing that a priority continues to be to reduce the threat to Douglas Pass and protect the values at risk on that side of the fire.
The “suppression repair group” also worked on the fire on Tuesday.
“They go around anywhere they are needed. They are going to start repairing the fire lines and the damage created... to stop the fire spread,” Edge said.
Their goal is to return the area to near natural conditions pre-fire.
“We want the land to heal and look like it did before fire impacted it,” she said.
Firefighters are also working with oil and gas companies to restore operations to their impacted lines.
Veterans Affairs plans virtual town hall
The Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System invites the public to join the 2020 VISN 19 Network Director virtual town hall, happening from 4–5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The public can join by phone at 1-404-397-1596 or toll free at 1-800-767-1750, access code 69242.
Government offices closed for holiday
A number of government and other offices will be closed on Monday, in observance of Labor Day.
City of Grand Junction administrative offices will be closed. There will be no trash pickup on Monday, and it will be delayed by one day the remainder of the week. There will also be no recycling collection on Monday and collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. Labor Day will also be a parking meter holiday. Downtown visitors can park in metered spaces and the Rood Avenue parking garage at no charge.
Mesa County administrative offices will be closed Monday. The closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, or emergency functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. To view the list of closures, go to blog.mesacounty.us/2020/08/county-offices-closed-on-monday-for.html.
All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Monday. Library branches in Collbran, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will observe the holiday closure on Saturday. During the closure, library patrons can go to mesacountylibraries.org to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as the OverDrive Digital Library, Mango Languages, and Kanopy. Seasonal Sunday hours will resume Sept. 13 at the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St. The Central Library will be open from 1–5 p.m. Sundays Sept. 13–May 23.