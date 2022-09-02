High Desert Opera will have auditions beginning at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 for its upcoming production of “Nunsense.”
Females ages 16 and older are invited to audition. Singers can sing any song and should bring their own music on their phone or sing a capella. Auditions will be at First United Methodist Church, at Fifth Street and White Avenue.
Text or call Jim Werner at 970-644-2724 for an appointment or for more information.
Woofers hosting flyball tourney
Westside Woofers flyball team will host its annual flyball tournament Saturday and Sunday, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds’ Lions Park.
The dog relay racing will go from 8 a.m.–2 p.m. each day. Spectators are asked to leave their pets at home.
The Grand Junction Veterans Administration and Western Slope Blue Star Mothers will present training for anyone who might encounter a veteran who is in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts.
S.A.V.E. Training is an acronym for:
Signs of suicidal thinking should be recognized
Ask the most important question of all — “are you thinking of killing yourself?”
Validate the Veteran’s experience
Encourage treatment and expedite getting help.
Training will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, and is open to friends and families of veteran and active-duty service members as well as anyone in the public who might encounter a veteran in crisis.