Colorado hunters now have until Friday at 8 p.m. to apply for the primary-draw for big game licenses, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced in a Wednesday news release.
About 20% of nearly 700,000 applications were submitted in the 24 hours leading up to the original Tuesday deadline, CPW said, which led to technical issues.
“We’re going to do what’s right for our hunters,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said in a news release. “This will ensure those who encountered errors within our system through no fault of their own can still apply to hunt in Colorado this year.”
CPW asked hunters to not wait until the eleventh hour to apply to account for any possible issues and allow ample time to receive certificates.
Hunters are also encouraged to review the 2021 handbook for updated regulations. For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us.
Get rid of you clutter at paper-shred day
Do you feel like shredding, but don’t want to go to the ski area?
When it comes to important documents, there’s no better way to dispose of those than having them shredded.
Saturday is your day to get the job done.
Alpine Bank, Colorado Document Security and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be hosting a community shred event at two of the Alpine Bank location in Grand Junction
The event is open to the public and people are invited to bring old tax documents, bank statements, credit card solicitations, medical records and other personal documents for secure destruction.
The event takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Alpine Bank Downtown location, 225 N. Fifth St. in the parking lot between White Ave. and Rood Ave.), and at Alpine Bank Horizon Drive, 709 Horizon Drive.
Although the event is free, there is a suggested $5 voluntary donation per “banker size” box that is shredded to benefit the Blood Brothers Foundation, a nonprofit that funds vehicle modifications for individuals with physical disabilities. There is a four-box limit per household or business.
All documents will be shredded on site by Colorado Document Security, and participants will be able to watch the destruction of their documents. After documents are shredded, they are recycled.