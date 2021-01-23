After being called to a report of a dead body Thursday afternoon, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is investigating the death as a homicide.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday outside of a residence on White Ave near 32 3/8 Road.
When deputies arrived, an adult male was found with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.
Witnesses reported seeing a black Jeep Liberty leave the scene. Deputies located the vehicle matching the description abandoned in the parking lot for the Clifton Nature Park on D Road.
Investigators are still looking to speak with two persons of interest related to this shooting — Frank W. Kurtz and Charity E. Perschbacher.
Kurtz is described as a 56-year-old man, 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and visible tattoos.
Perschbacher is described as a 37-year-old white female, 5-5 and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Both are considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach and call 911.
Investigators are also asking the public if you have information about this incident or have video of the black Jeep in the area during the time of the incident to contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-242-6707.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased as well as the cause and manner of death once next of kin is notified.
This remains an active investigation.
Search continues for missing juvenile
The Mesa County Department of Human Services is looking for a missing juvenile in the community.
Reported missing on Jan. 15, Mariah Hall, 17, is described as a white female, 5-3, 150, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing on the front, a hoodie, black jeans or leggings and tennis shoes. She was last seen in the Palisade area and is believed to have received a ride to Horizon Drive, DHS reports.
If found, DHS asks you call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.