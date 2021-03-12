The Whitewater Cemetery Association will have its spring meeting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at the Lands End Fire Department in Whitewater.
The volunteer organization takes care of one of the valley’s oldest cemeteries, dating back to the late 1800s, a news release said.
Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting, whether they are interested in volunteering or just want to see what it’s all about. The meeting will follow current pandemic protocols.
Go to whitewatercemetery.org for the history of the cemetery, photos and directions to the cemetery or call 216-0365 for information.
Grant approved for Parachute transit
Garfield County commissioners approved a $300,000 grant to support the Parachute Area Transit System bus service, which connects commuters from Battlement Mesa and Parachute to Rifle. The county’s funding had been budgeted for 2021 out of the general fund for transportation services, and the Town of Parachute has budgeted more than $86,000 to support the program.
The route operates Monday through Friday, eight times a day, making 14 stops on a standard loop. The service operates from 5:28 a.m. to 9:47 p.m. and includes two express trips during heavy commuting times that make eight stops.
Ridership had 183 passengers in December 2020, 274 in January and 369 in February. More information is available at ridepats.com.
Unbuttoned shirt ad causes flap in Utah
PROVO, Utah — The owner of a Utah health and beauty business says a billboard company has refused to display their advertising featuring a man in an unbuttoned shirt.
The company Super Seed said they were told the images were inappropriate for the large digital billboard at a mall in Orem, the Daily Herald newspaper reported.
Owner Cesar Valentino Valdiza posed for the proposed billboard pictures reclining on a beach in jeans and an unbuttoned white shirt. He says the refusal to accept the advertising is sexist, since there are photos from lingerie company Victoria’s Secret at University Place Mall.
The parent company, Woodbury Corp., said that lingerie advertising is inside the mall rather than featured prominently on the side of an office building, according to emails reviewed by the newspaper.
The billboard company, Compass Outdoor Advertising, said in a statement that the digital billboard is only available to businesses located in the mall and Super Seed does not have a mall location.
Lost and stolen guns measure advances
DENVER — Colorado’s Democrat-led Senate has passed a bill that would require gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement or face a $25 fine for a first violation.
Wednesday’s 20-15 party-line vote sends the legislation to the House, also controlled by Democrats.