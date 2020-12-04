Fruita receives $50,000 CDOT grant
The city of Fruita is going to receive grant money from the Colorado Department of Transportation to promote social distancing, CDOT announced in a Thursday news release.
Fruita was one of 14 recipients for the grant money and was awarded $50,000. The city will use the money to improve the Colorado Riverfront Trail that connects it to Grand Junction and Palisade. Fruita will use the money to provide new signage along the trail. The additions will, “improve navigation, wayfinding, access, safety, connectivity and education,” the release said.
Applicants had to be able to match 10% of the grant money in order to qualify.
Navajo people urged to please stay home
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Medical professionals serving the Navajo Nation made an urgent plea to residents Thursday to stay home as coronavirus cases rise, testing the limits of health care on the vast reservation.
“If we don’t stop COVID, we will run out of beds, we will run out of nurses, we will run out of supplies,” said Dr. Loretta Christensen, chief medical officer for the Navajo-area Indian Health Service.
The Navajo Nation has been seeing more cases daily than it did in the spring when it was a national hotspot. The difference now is that cases are rising in all the states that border the reservation — New Mexico, Utah and Arizona — and nationally, and the tribe no longer can draw on the resources it once did.
That has left medical professionals scrambling to find hospitals off the reservation to take in critically ill patients, extra nursing staff and supplies, like high-flow oxygen.
Utah orders first batch of COVID vaccine
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s health department on Thursday placed the state’s first order for coronavirus vaccines that could arrive as early as mid-December.
Doses will be shipped directly to hospitals in Utah as soon as the Food and Drug Administration issues its final approvals, the agency posted on Twitter. Health officials did not provide any additional information.
The first doses in Utah will go to front-line workers such as doctors and nurses in emergency departments, urgent care facilities and COVID-19 units, as well as housekeeping workers, said Dr. Jeanmarie Mayer, chief of infection prevention at the University of Utah Health hospital.
“It’s just so incredibly important to make sure that we keep our health care systems intact and able to care for the most vulnerable in our populations,” Mayer told reporters.
Wyo. coal mine lays off half its workforce
CASPER, Wyo. — The owner of a Montana coal mine filed for bankruptcy and laid off nearly half of its workforce at the facility near the Wyoming border.
Lighthouse Resources Inc. filed a petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, The Casper Star-Tribune reports.
The company based in South Jordan, Utah, owns the Decker coal mine, which is located in Big Horn County just north of the Montana and Wyoming state line.
Decker Coal Company, a Lighthouse subsidiary, previously furloughed workers in May and September.
Lighthouse said 76 employees were laid off Wednesday, but the company plans to continue the Decker mine operations at a significantly reduced capacity.
Lighthouse CEO Everett King cited market conditions and other factors including the coronavirus pandemic that required cost and workforce reductions.
“We have no alternative,” King said in a statement.