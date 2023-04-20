Community Hospital’s Sustainability and Diversity Council will host an Earth Day celebration on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in The Flying Pig, located on the first floor of the hospital.
Several activities are planned, including a free plant giveaway, free popcorn and garden seeds as well as recycled bags available for a donation.
“We want to promote our collaboration with the City of Grand Junction and their pilot composting service program,” said Stephanie Marsicovetere, Community Hospital sustainability and diversity council chair. “We have been composting at Community Hospital since February 2023, including all kitchen food waste and Starbucks coffee grounds,” added Marsicovetere. According to Marsicovetere, approximately 96 gallons of compostable food waste is collected per week.
Community Hospital also donates leftover food from The Flying Pig to the Food Bank of the Rockies. The hospital also collects and recycles alkaline batteries, recycles all plastics and cans and facilitates regular recycling pickups. Items are collected and disposed of properly and kept out of the landfill.
The Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association’s 6th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome charity walk is April 29 at Long Family Memorial Park. The walk will begin at 8 a.m.
To register for the walk or to make a donation, go to give.stepupwesternslope.org. All money raised is distributed across the Western Slope to help children with Down Syndrome.
Warning signs before boy died
A 9-year-old boy who died last year while in the care of Arizona’s child welfare agency was hospitalized twice for a life-threatening diabetes complication in the weeks leading up to his death, according to an autopsy report released this month.
The state took Jakob Blodgett into its custody on Dec. 9 after his father, Richard Blodgett, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession. Before the end of the year, Jakob was dead.
The Maricopa County medical examiner’s report listed the boy’s cause of death as complications of Type 1 diabetes, including the serious complication known as ketoacidosis. The manner of death was listed as natural.
Blodgett, 47, has said his son was diagnosed with diabetes as a toddler, meaning his body couldn’t produce enough insulin to survive.
Blodgett, who already had a drug case pending when he was arrested, remains in custody in Holbrook, about three hours outside of Phoenix. In a message sent Monday night from the facility, he said he has been struggling to cope with his son’s death.
“i dont have a choice but to deal with it as best i can,” he wrote to The Associated Press, “it sucks and my heart is broken.”
The report states that Jakob’s medical history included “poorly controlled” diabetes, although the doctor who performed the boy’s autopsy didn’t specify how far back that history goes. The report largely focuses on the weeks he was in the state’s care.