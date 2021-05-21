Bustang expands service to Denver
Bustang is adding weekday, weekend and holiday services beginning Sunday, according to a news release.
The West Line, which includes the route between Grand Junction and Denver, will now have one trip on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
“The addition of these routes brings us very close to our pre-pandemic service levels,” said Kay Kelly, the chief of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Office of Innovative Mobility, said in the news release. “To help ensure that we continue on this trajectory, we are continuing to follow federal law with respect to face masks, and are also asking passengers to please purchase tickets in advance, as much as possible, in order to minimize physical interactions with the drivers.”
Bustang will now operate vehicles at full capacity — 51 passengers, while still requiring masks for passengers and drivers.Surfaces will still be sanitized, drivers will receive extra personal protective equipment and passengers will be offered sanitizing wipes.