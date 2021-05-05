Riverside Educational Center (REC) is expecting to expand its reach and hire upwards of 60 new employees.
REC provides on-site after school services at 11 School District 51 schools, and expects to add sites at four elementary schools — Chatfield Elementary, Chipeta Elementary, Nisley Elementary and Pear Park Elementary — by September 2021. Students will go through a mix of activities such as socializing, studying and field trips. To meet those needs at its new sites and some existing ones, REC needs more help.
The most pressing opening is for REC’s development coordinator, said Kristen Lummis, development director for REC. That position is in charge of communications and grant writing. A human resources position is also opening soon and will have a fast turnaround, Lummis said.
Applications are also now open for site staff and site managers at schools like Dos Rios Elementary. Site staff are part time positions where workers tutor and look after the kids. Site managers oversee a school’s program and are full-time positions.
REC is also courting for sponsors on its buses. Businesses interested can get ads on one of REC’s nine buses, which transport kids to and from events and, on occasion, to home.
“Those buses are on the roads at peak travel times and high visibility roads. When they’re not driving, they’re parked at the schools,” Lummis said. “This can be a great investment for businesses and it will help us get to one bus for each site.”
For more information on sponsoring, email Lummis at Kristen@REC4Kids.com.
For a full list of job openings and how to apply, visit rec4kids.com.