City approves $300,000 in business relief
The city of Grand Junction has authorized The Business Incubator Center to distribute $300,000 for phase two of the Grand Junction Business Stabilization and Recovery Grant Fund.
Businesses are eligible to receive up to $7,500 in grant money.
Any business owner wanting to apply has until Friday at 5 p.m. to do so. Eligibility requirements for businesses are: must have been open by March 1; demonstrate that they have been limited by COVID-19; and provide a survivability plan.
“Because funds are limited, we want to make sure the money goes to a business we know is going to survive,” said Dean DiDario, business loan fund director at the Business Incubator.