One person is in custody following a shooting in Glenwood Springs on Thursday morning, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Riverview Drive.
One injured person was transported to Valley View Hospital, another person emerged from the residence unharmed.
The suspect surrendered to law enforcement at about 12:40 p.m.
Greyhound bus
station moving
Grand Valley Transit announced Thursday the Greyhound bus station in Grand Junction will move from the transfer facility at South Avenue and Fifth Street to the Shell gas station at 745 Horizon Drive starting July 16.
Greyhound is moving to an all e-ticket system and GVT will no longer be assisting with Greyhound ticket sales or passengers.
Greyhound passengers will still be able to access GVT via the Horizon Drive stops at Clarion Inn and Wendy’s.
Towny revenge
JEROME, Ariz. — Police in a old Arizona mining town that gets 1 million tourists annually are warning residents to stop yelling at visitors over parking spots or they could face harrassment charges.
And it warned: “Yelling at, or leaving notes could, in some cases, constitute harassment under Arizona Revised Statutes.”
Jerome is about 110 miles north of Phoenix.
Jerome is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Phoenix and was designated a National Historic District in 1967.
Residents who think people may have violated parking regulations were asked to contact police.