An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday for making threats to Grand Junction High School students on social media, according to Grand Junction Police.
Jacob Casteel has been charged with inciting destruction of life or property, felony menacing and attempted first degree assault.
GJPD believes the threats to have been an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the community, according to a press release.
Casteel is being held at the Mesa County Jail.
SOCIAL MEDIA SCAM
A post circulating on social media asking for help identifying a woman who was "mugged, stabbed, and left for dead on the roadside" in Grand Junction is a scam, according to Grand Junction Police.
"Always use caution when sharing information that has not been verified," GJPD tweeted.
SMART WATER METER
The city of Grand Junction is rolling out a "smart water meter" function to allow residents to track water usage.
"The smart water meter system allows the city Utilities Department and customers to see daily and hourly water usage in nearly real-time through the online customer portal," a press release stated. "An alert system will detect unusually high water usage to find leaks within the same day rather than waiting for this to be found when the monthly water bill arrives."
The system also allows users to monitor their water usage in real-time in order to find ways to conserve water.
“Not only does the new system eliminate surprises that could impact the commercial or household budget but customers can manage their own usage to help conserve this important natural resource,“ Utilities Director Randi Kim said.
WILD HORSE ADOPTION
The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled a wild horse adoption event for Friday and Saturday at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Approximately 60 wild horses gathered from the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area will be available for adoption, according to a press release.
Earlier this year, 761 horses were gathered from the area because of overpopulation concerns, as well as drought and lack of forage.
"The BLM is dedicated to placing removed animals into good, private homes," a press release stated.