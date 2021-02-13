Rep. Soper visits Mesa County vaccine site
Colorado State Rep. Matt Soper stopped by Grand Junction on Thursday and got a tour of the Mesa County Public Health vaccine distribution site at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
The tour was led by MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr, who showed Soper how the county planned to improve and expand operations as it plans for more vaccines in the weeks ahead.
Community Hospital adopts new
virtual system for medical records
Community Hospital, 2351 G Road, has adopted a new virtual system for medical records, it announced in a Thursday news release.
MEDITECH Expanse, as the name suggests, is a wide-reaching electronic records system. No matter where in the hospital’s network a patient is treated, doctors will have access to their current medical records.
The new system will also expedite communication between patients and providers, the release said.
Because of those additions, Community Hospital expects overall efficiency to improve.
“Our team has worked tirelessly to get this EMR off the ground,” Bart Butzine, chief information officer for Community Hospital, said in the news release. “I am extremely proud to be part of an organization that continually invests in our patients’ health.”
For more information, visit YourCommunityHospital.com.
Black Citizens and Friends to host
pair of Black History Month events
Black Citizens and Friends, with Colorado Mesa University and School District 51, are hosting a virtual movie event today.
Through blackcitizensandfriends.com, you can follow a link to watch the film Coded Bias, a 90-minute documentary that dissects racial bias. The movie will be available through Tuesday.
Then at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Black Citizens and Friends will host a live community discussion about the film in a Zoom meeting. Login credentials and links can be found on Black Citizens and Friends’ website.
Colo. couple sentenced for prostitution ring
Teresita Rodriguez, 40, and Jeramy Caron, 44, both of Fort Collins, pleaded guilty to charges relating to the facilitation and transportation of prostitution. Rodriguez was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and Caron was sentenced to 30 months.
Both defendants also forfeited more than $390,000 in funds, two vehicles and 20 watches after their prostitution ring reportedly earned at least $700,000.
According to the plea agreements, Rodriguez and Caron operated a prostitution ring in the Denver Tech Center from at least June 25, 2018 to March 10, 2020 and recruited adult women from Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana and Utah.
“This prostitution ring operated for years, victimizing dozens of women,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said in the press release. “With some good investigative and legal work, we were able to stop it. Protecting vulnerable people and holding predators accountable are core parts of our mission and we are pleased that these two are headed to prison for their crimes.”
Rodriguez and Caron reportedly paid to advertise the escort services online with provocative photographs of the women. Rodriguez and Caron then purchased airline tickets for women to visit for week-long stays, rented hotel rooms, and picked up cash proceeds after high-end escort services. The advertising and travel costs were subtracted from the women’s profits, and Rodriguez and Caron kept half of the proceeds.