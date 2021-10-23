A moose carcass found in the Dunckley Flat Tops Area near Hayden has prompted a poaching investigation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials announced.
Wildlife officers found the bull moose carcass on Sun., Oct. 17, CPW said in a press release. The person who illegally shot the animal did not attempt to field dress it and left the meat to rot.
“I think an elk hunter mistook the moose for an elk. After realizing their mistake, they panicked,” District Wildlife Manager Justin Pollock said in the release.
“The violation for this crime may include a felony, and felonies change people’s lives. I don’t want that, but I do want to ensure justice for our wildlife,” Pollock said. “It’s not too late to contact me.”
Anyone with information can call 970-629-1247.
To provide information anonymously, the public can contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.
Voting centers set to open Monday
Three voter service and polling centers are set to open Monday as ballots for the Nov. 2 election are rolling in.
Voter service and polling centers at Dinosaur Journey Museum, Mesa County Central Services and the Palisade Community Center will open Monday, Mesa County announces, and will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays until Election Day, 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 30 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election Day.
The county has received 14,020 votes so far, Mesa County Designated Election Official Wayne Williams said in a press release.