Traffic holds scheduled for Interstate 70
In order to continue repair work on sections of Interstate 70 impacted by the Grizzly Creek Fire, the Colorado Department of Transportation will have intermittent traffic stops this week and next.
On Wednesday, 15-30 minute traffic holds both ways will take place so a helicopter can fly in and help install four power poles. This will occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
On April 21, 30-minute traffic holds will start at 9 a.m. from mile point 123.95, just east of the Hanging Lake Tunnel, for westbound traffic. Eastbound traffic will be at a rolling stop, according to a CDOT news release. If work is not completed that day, it will continue into April 22.
There will also be a right-lane closure for mile points 119-125 westbound for fence work.
For more information on the projects, you can email I70GWCrockfall@gmail.com, call (970) 319-2516 or visit cdot.gov/projects.
Kindergarten sign-up begins April 19
Children who will be 5-years-old on or before Aug. 31, are eligible to attend kindergarten beginning this fall in School District 51.
Online registration will open Monday, April 19, and run through the end of May. Parents will use ParentVUE online registration for students entering kindergarten in 2021–22.
Parents will be asked to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of address to their child’s new school later this summer. Registration will not be finalized without these documents.
Parents with students already attending D51 schools will use their existing ParentVUE account. If you have a ParentVUE account and have forgotten your username or password, go to the ParentVUE website and request a new password or contact your student’s school to request the information.
New parents can create a ParentVUE account at d51schools.org, under the Parents tab.
2 SLC deputies wounded in shootout
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Two Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputies were wounded — one shot in the eye and the other in the face — and the suspect was killed during a shootout Saturday morning outside the county jail.
Officials said both deputies were taken to a hospital. Their identities were not immediately available.
KUTV reported it was not known what led to the shooting.
Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a press conference that the two injured officers worked as part of campus security.
The deputy shot in the eye is in critical condition and the deputy shot in the face is in stable condition, Rivera said.
“These types of incidents are really devastating for the department,” Rivera said. “We hope and we pray that our deputies will be OK.”
Navajo leader vetoes reopening roads
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has vetoed a resolution to reopen tribal roads on the Navajo reservation to tourists and other visitors amid the continuing pandemic.
Nez said Friday in a statement that he vetoed the resolution approved March 31 by the Navajo Nation Council because COVID-19 variants are spreading in the region and because more people need to be vaccinated “to move closer to herd immunity and this will take time.”
“I understand that people want to travel and visit our sites here on the Navajo Nation, but we have to prioritize the health and well-being of our people,” Nez added.