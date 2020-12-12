Grand Valley Power scholarship opens
Through March, students can apply for up to $2,000 in scholarship money from Grand Valley Power.
The scholarship is eligible to Grand Valley Power customers who are pursuing post-secondary education. Awards will range from $1,500 to $2,000 and applications will be accepted through March 1. Applications for the Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship will be accepted through June 1.
For more information, visit https://www.gvp.org/scholarship-program.