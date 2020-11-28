Man arrested in relation to Wednesday shooting
An adult man was arrested Friday in relation to an early morning shooting earlier in the week.
The arrest followed a heavy law enforcement presence on Van Buren Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.
The arrest comes in relation to a reported shooting Wednesday when a woman called 911 and told police her son had been shot in the 2800 block of North Avenue. The injured man was treated at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police have not yet identified the arrested man.
Main Street Bagels boasts new shop-local incentive
Main Street Bagels, 559 Main St., is offering a new promotion to help local businesses.
Anyone who shows staff a receipt from a downtown business within the past week can receive free cookies or coffee. Staff saw neighboring businesses struggling since COVID-19 restrictions tightened in Mesa County.
“My manager and I started talking about this because businesses aren’t getting the help they need,” said Mark Smith, owner of Main Street Bagels.
Smith said the promotion will run through the end of the year at least. He’ll end it when business improves for all of downtown, which he doesn’t expect to happen until restrictions loosen.
Smith said Main Street Bagels’ business is down 25% in the past two weeks, by far the lowest point for the business since reopening. He has seen others suffer similarly and hopes that a promotion such as this can help soften the blow for others.
“We’re just trying to keep the species of downtown businesses alive,” he said.