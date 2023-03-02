The city of Grand Junction suspended the Horizon Drive marijuana business applicant lottery on Thursday after it received correspondence from Horizon Drive Business District opposing the selection process.
Originally, the city was to have a separate selection process to determine which two of three of the Horizon Drive applicants would then advanced to the randomized section process for the 10 overall cannabis licenses.
At Wednesday’s meeting, City Council suspended the Horizon Drive selection process and now plan to discuss an emergency ordinance to clarify the selection language in addition to potential dates for the selection process at its next meeting on March 15.
MESA COUNTY SHERIFF CAPTAIN RETIRES
Mesa County Sheriff's Office captain Don Hendricks is retiring after 32 years with the department.
Hendricks started with the Sheriff's Office in 1991 and has worked as a patrol deputy, investigator, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
Hendricks received a number of awards during his time with the Sheriff's Office, according to a news release, including the Medal of Merit in 1993, the Medal of Valor in 2007 and the Excellence Award in 2020.
SPAY AND NEUTER VOUCHERS
Animal Services, in partnership with local veterinarians, are currently offering spay and neuter vouchers to pet owners in Mesa County. This program has been made possible by the funding of the Animal Assistance Foundation.
Running through September 30, pet owners can take advantage of this opportunity to have their pets spayed or neutered for $25 at participating veterinarians.
The number of vouchers available for 2023 is limited. The issuance of vouchers is entirely at the discretion of each participating veterinarian's office. Individuals may be required to communicate their financial needs or unique circumstances requiring the voucher.
This reduced rate has been made possible thanks to the collaboration between AAF and the participating veterinarians, which can be found at http://blog.mesacounty.us/
Pet owners must provide proof of current rabies vaccination at the time of the procedure. The $25 co-pay does not cover the cost of the rabies vaccination. If a pet does not have a current rabies vaccination, the owner must pay for that service.
ROAD CLOSURES IN PALISADE
Road closures will be in place in Palisade Tuesday, March 7-9 for the installation of a new storm sewer manhole.
Iowa Avenue will be closed between Seventh and Eighth streets for the manhole for the Palisade Community Clinic.