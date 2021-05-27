GarCo reports norovirus outbreak
Garfield County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are investigating a string of gastroenteritis illnesses, Garfield Health announced in a news release.
About 30 people have shown signs consistent with norovirus, which is a common cause of gastroenteritis, the release said. Anyone experiencing symptoms should not prepare food for others and avoid contact with others for 48 hours or until symptoms subside.
“This outbreak appears to be primarily in the Carbondale area right now, but the Roaring Fork Valley is a tight-knit community and norovirus is very easy to spread, so it is possible that we could see other cases pop up,” Rachel Kappler, a nurse with Garfield Health, said in the news release. “Norovirus is very common. It takes only a few viral particles to make a person sick and doesn’t die off surfaces without the use of bleach. Norovirus is always around and commonly called the stomach bug or food poisoning.”
Anyone who has become sick on or after May 7 is being asked to fill out a survey form through the CDPHE website.
District giving away old books
School District 51 has tons of old books it no longer needs, so it’s hosting the D51 Book Fair to give them new homes.
From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.on June 15 and 16, the community is invited to swing by Grand Mesa Middle School, 585 31½ Road, to get some new old books.
The fair will showcase hundreds of books that are no longer needed, the district said in a news release. Teachers will add some from their personal collection into the pot, as well.
The books are free and you can take as many as you want, but the district asks that you bring your own bags and boxes to carry them.
The district is also looking for volunteers for the event. If you’re interested, email Jack Shannon at jack.shannon@d51schools.org.
Birth control bill introduced
DENVER — A Colorado bill would provide free contraceptives and reproductive care to people living in the U.S. illegally.
The legislation, heard by the House Health and Insurance committee Wednesday, aims to create a reproductive health care program within the state health department to provide contraceptives, management of birth control products or devices and counseling to people who do not qualify for Medicaid.
Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo, one of the bill’s sponsors, cited medical studies that show access to contraception leads to declines in maternal and infant mortality and higher graduation rates among young women.
“By helping them plan pregnancies and achieve goals like graduation or higher education, more Coloradans will be able to make informed, healthy choices and avoid the cycle of poverty,” Caraveo said.