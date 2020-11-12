CPW offers discount for non-vehicle visitors
For the second straight year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced a discounted daily pass is now in place at several Colorado state parks for visitors that enter without a vehicle.
The $4 individual daily pass targets hikers and bikers who enter a state park without a vehicle and is now a requirement at most of Colorado’s 42 state parks.
Spreading the costs of maintenance to all users of Colorado state parks is an equity issue and especially important this year in light of the heavy use parks have received during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the 32 state parks that have a $4 day pass for non-vehicle use:
Castlewood Canyon, Eleven Mile, Golden Gate Canyon, Jackson Lake, John Martin Reservoir, Lathrop, Mancos, Mueller, Navajo, North Sterling, Ridgway, Roxborough, Paonia, Spinney Mountain, Staunton and St. Vrain. State parks added in November 2019: Barr Lake, Crawford, Elkhead Reservoir, Harvey Gap, Highline Lake, James M. Robb – Colorado River, Pearl Lake, Rifle Gap, Rifle Falls, Stagecoach, Steamboat Lake, Sweitzer Lake, Sylvan Lake, Trinidad Lake, Vega, Yampa River.
Mural unveiling set
A group dedicated to a healthy lifestyle is unveiling of a mural Friday at the Dinosaur Journey Museum, 550 Jurassic Ct., in Fruita.
For the past week, Rise Above Colorado, a group dedicated to educating teenagers about the dangers of drug use, has been collaborating with the local community to paint a mural at Dinosaur Journey Museum. The mural will be unveiled Friday at the Museum at 4:30 p.m., according to a news release.
The mural is a collaboration between Rise Above and the Fruita Youth Action Council and the painter for the mural is Colorado artist Bimmer Torres, said Jonathan Judge, spokesperson for Rise Above Colorado.