Canyon Country Animal Hospital's annual rattlesnake avoidance training class for local dogs is this week. The class starts today and runs through Saturday, according to a post on Canyon Country's Facebook page.
Demand for the class is extremely high this year, the post said, so extra spots have been added.
Canyon Country reported in the post they have already seen incidences of snakebites this year.
For more information, interested parties can call 970-812-5233.
POWDERHORN OPENS FOR SUMMER RECREATION
Powderhorn's summer hours kick off today with the opening of the Powderhorn Bike Park.
Powderhorn announced the opening in a press release Wednesday. Powderhorn is open for summer operations Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SECONDARY DRAW OPEN FOR COLORADO HUNTERS
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now taking applications for its secondary big game draw period.
Hunters, regardless of whether they entered the primary draw earlier this year, can now apply. Most elk, deer, pronghorn and bear licenses not issued through the primary draw are now made available in the secondary draw, CPW said in a news release Wednesday.
The draw period is open through 8 p.m., June 30.
Any licenses remaining after the secondary draw as well as those which are eligible for public reissue (except for Ranching for Wildlife licenses) will be placed on the leftover list and available for purchase beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Applications must be done online or over the phone and there is a $7 fee for resident hunters and a $9 fee for non residents.