Grand Junction Police arrested a man who barricaded himself in a trailer Wednesday, according to a press release.
Randy Pearson, 46, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with second-degree assault.
Police said at about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday a caller reported an intoxicated male near the 2700 block of B½ Road breaking the window of a neighbor’s trailer and threatening to kill the reporting party.
The reporting party said Pearson barricaded himself in a trailer and claimed to have a gun.
The Grand Junction Police SWAT Team was dispatched to the incident, and Pearson was taken into custody, police said.
Dos Rios Elementary School was put under shelter in place during the incident.
Woman gets life
DENVER — A judge sentenced a woman convicted of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado and dumping his body over a bridge in Florida to life in prison without parole on Monday, calling her claim that she was insane and that one of her other personalities killed him a disservice to those who are mentally ill. Earlier in the day, jurors found Letecia Stauch guilty of first-degree murder and other charges she faced in Gannon Stauch’s killing over three years ago.
Prosecutors said she stabbed Gannon 18 times as he tried to fight her off before hitting him in the head and then shooting him once.
Prosecutors claimed Stauch killed the boy in January 2020 because she hated him and wanted to hurt his father, Al Stauch, whom she planned to leave and who was away on a National Guard deployment at the time. They said she then put his body in a suitcase and drove over 1,300 miles with it in a rented van.