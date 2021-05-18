A man is dead following an assault early Sunday morning and police are asking for the community’s help with the investigation.
At approximately 2:14 a.m. on Sunday, Grand Junction Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of an assault that took place at a business in the 2200 Block of Colex Drive. The male victim was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived at the scene.
Officers performed CPR on the victim until medical personnel arrived and transported the man to the hospital where he was ultimately declared deceased. The Mesa County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the victim.
There are currently no suspects in the case. Officers and detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and process the scene. Detectives will follow up on leads developed through the investigation.
If you have information that could aid in this investigation, call non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707, reference case number 21-24168.